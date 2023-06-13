SAP collaborates with IPAK

Karachi: SAP has partnered with International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) to shift its data on to cloud computing, deploying cloud computing SAP software, S/4HANA Cloud solution, a market leading intelligent ERP solution for cloud computing, a statement said on Monday.

SAP in collaboration with Abacus Consulting, which is also SAP’s global partner, has transformed IPAK’s business processes by leveraging RISE with SAP to revamp the company’s digital landscape. Abacus Consulting has accomplished deployment of SAP S/4HANA Cloud within a six-month timeframe. By implementing RISE with SAP, the company has streamlined and modernised its operations, fostering innovation across various business functions such as total records, cash management, data services, integration services, and SAP deployment services.