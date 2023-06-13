Gold sheds Rs1,750/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,750 per tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs225,500 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,500 to Rs193,330. Gold rates increased by $2 to $1,963 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,271.94.