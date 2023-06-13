LAHORE: Microfinance aims to promote financial inclusion and empower individuals to improve their economic well-being. Its penetration in Pakistan is the lowest in the region.

The basic concept of microfinance revolves around providing financial services, such as loans, savings, insurance, and money transfers, to low-income individuals and underserved populations who typically lack access to traditional banking services. Microfinance seeks to extend financial services to people who are excluded from the formal banking sector due to factors like poverty, lack of collateral, or limited documentation.

Microfinance models vary in their success depending on various factors, including the local context, target population, and operational strategies. However, several microfinance models have shown significant success in empowering individuals and fostering economic development.

Some successful microfinance models include the Grameen Bank mode developed by Muhammad Yunus in Bangladesh. It provides small loans to poor individuals, primarily women, who lack collateral and have limited access to traditional banking services.

It emphasises group lending, financial literacy, and social support. The Grameen Bank model has been replicated globally and has helped millions of people lift themselves out of poverty.

Unfortunately, we in Pakistan have not been able to replicate this model on scales that could put smiles on people’s faces. In India the Self-Help Group (SHG) model is popular. The SHG model involves organising groups of economically disadvantaged individuals, primarily women, who pool their savings and provide loans to group members.

SHGs also focus on capacity building, entrepreneurship training, and social empowerment. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has played a crucial role in promoting and supporting this model. This concept is sporadic in Pakistan. In fact, cooperatives in Pakistan have generally failed to perform.

FINCA International, which also operates in Pakistan, developed the Village Banking model that operates in many countries worldwide. It involves forming small groups of individuals who provide mutual support and access small loans.

Village Banking models often include financial literacy programmes and a savings component to promote long-term financial stability. Unfortunately, FINCA in Pakistan is concentrating in urban and semi-urban localities, and is successfully providing loans to already established small businesses.

With the rapid growth of mobile technology and digital payments, digital microfinance models have emerged. These models leverage digital platforms, such as mobile banking and digital wallets, to provide financial services to underserved populations.

Mobile money platforms like M-PESA in Kenya and Tigo Cash in Rwanda have been successful in reaching remote areas and reducing transaction costs. This concept has gained momentum in Pakistan as many digital payment platforms are serving the poor.

Microfinance aims to create positive social impact by empowering individuals, especially women, and promoting sustainable economic development at the grassroots level. By supporting small businesses and income-generating activities, microfinance contributes to poverty reduction and economic growth. The current economic downturn is extremely challenging for microfinance institutions in Pakistan. In the ongoing economic downturn and high inflation, they face challenges and require adjustments to its operations.

During economic crises, individuals and small businesses often face difficulties accessing traditional financial services. Microfinance institutions (MFIs) can play a crucial role in providing access to credit and financial services to these underserved populations. High inflation and economic instability can lead to increased credit risk for MFIs. They need to carefully assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, adjust interest rates to account for inflation, and implement effective risk management strategies.

In a troubled economy, securing funding for MFIs has become more challenging. They need to explore alternative funding sources, such as impact investors, donor agencies, or international organisations that support financial inclusion initiatives.