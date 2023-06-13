‘Regulators can encourage sustainable investments’

KARACHI: Former governor central bank Yaseen Anwar has said financial regulators can encourage capital flow towards sustainable investments by enforcing standardised environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting requirements enabling meaningful comparisons and risk assessment across organisations.

This was stated by Anwar while he was in Astana, Kazakhstan, over the weekend, chairing the Green Investment Principles (GIP) Advisory Board meeting for Central Asia/Pakistan and moderating a panel on green finance/sustainability. The panel talked about the ESG reporting showcasing the State Bank of Pakistan’s expertise in managing climate risks as a part of the GIP initiative, a statement said on Monday.

He is the Chairman of the Regional Chapter of GIP in Central Asia. “As a former Governor of the Central Bank of Pakistan directly involved in establishing sustainable banking in Pakistan, I can attest to the importance of the financial regulators in encouraging the flow of capital towards sustainable investments by enforcing standardised ESG reporting requirements to enable meaningful comparisons and risk assessment across organisations, while intensifying their focus on climate-related systemic risks and providing necessary guidance and practical tools for the regulated community,” Anwar said.

The flagship event of the Astana International Forum (IF) followed after the Astana Finance Days conference. Ravi Abeywardana, Technical Director of the International Standards Board for Sustainable Development (ISSB) under the IFRS Foundation, disclosed that as early as this month - by June 27 - ISSB will approve the IFRS General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information Standard and the Climate-related Disclosures Standard.