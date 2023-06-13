Oil prices fall as nervous investors await US Fed rate decision

BENGALURU: Oil prices fell to multi-week lows on Monday as analysts highlighted rising global supplies and concerns about demand growth just ahead of key inflation data and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

Brent crude futures fell $2, or 2.7 percent, to $72.79 a barrel by 15:50 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $2.16, or 3.1 percent, to $68.01 a barrel.

Goldman Sachs cut its oil price forecasts on higher-than-expected supplies from Russia and Iran. The bank's December crude price forecast now stands at $86 a barrel for Brent, down from $95, and at $81 a barrel for WTI, down from $89.

"Goldman capitulating on their bullish price forecast appears to have been the catalyst to kickstart selling today," said Kpler analyst Matt Smith.

The revision comes at the start of a busy week for the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets on Wednesday and is expected to leave interest rates unchanged for this month. However, investors are concerned the Fed is likely to resume rate hikes from next month, said UBS analyst Robert Yawger.

The Fed's rate hikes have strengthened the dollar, making commodities denominated in the U.S. currency more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighing on prices.

Also weighing on investors' minds, demand growth is yet to materialize in China, the top importer of crude oil and refined products.

That may lead to downward revisions to demand forecasts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency, which will issue monthly market updates on Tuesday.

"Chinese demand has shown no signs of materializing, and it could be as much as 2 million barrels a day, so it is a significant amount. There are definitely fears that these guys (OPEC and IEA) will cut their demand forecasts," Yawger said.

Last week, both Brent and WTI posted a second straight weekly decline as disappointing Chinese economic data raised concerns about demand growth in the world's largest crude importer. That erased a boost in prices after Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production in July by 1 million barrels per day (bpd).

Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full nominated volumes of crude oil in July, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, after it pledged to cut production next month.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, vowed to reduce its production to 9 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from around 10 million bpd currently.

Some Chinese state-owned refiners have requested lower supply in July, according to three trading sources, estimating the combined volume could be about 10 million barrels less than they took for June.

Saudi Aramco unexpectedly raised its official selling prices for all crude grades to Asia for July-loading cargoes, which would hurt refining profits and could spur refiners to buy more feedstock from the spot market.

However, China's total July intake of Saudi crude is likely to stay around the same level as June, as other Chinese refiners have asked for more supply for July from a low base in June.