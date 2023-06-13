Stocks close lower in post-budget consolidation

Stocks closed lower on Monday in a post-budget consolidation as analysts termed the Budget’24 neutral to negative for the stock market.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 121.28 points or 0.29 percent to 41,782.93 points against 41,904.21 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,029.14 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,715.31 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, “Stocks fell amid post-budget consolidation.” Uncertainty over the State Bank’s policy announcement and investor concerns for the outcome of IMF assertions ahead of this month's board meeting played a catalyst in the bearish close.

“Midsession support remained on Prime Minister’s affirmation over the IMF deal in June,” Mehanti said.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 56.68 points or 0.38 percent to 14,747.16 points compared with 14,803.83 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 15 million shares to 179.118 million shares from 164.835 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs5.568 billion from Rs5.195 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.420 trillion from Rs6.401 trillion. Out of 314 companies active in the session, 108 closed in green, 184 in red and 22 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities acknowledged BudgetFY24 by moving in both directions as the majority of the street commented on its impact as “neutral to negative” on the PSX in their reviews.

The market initiated the week on a mixed note where the KSE100 index made an intraday high at 42,029 (+125 points; up 0.30 percent).

However, the banks, E&P, and fertiliser sectors saw some selling pressure, as there was nothing much to celebrate for them in the aforesaid budget.

HBL, OGDC, PPL & DAWH lost 147 points, cumulatively. However, MTL, LUCK and COLG being major positive contributors added 165 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods shares, which rose by Rs1,067.32 to Rs23,000 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which increased by Rs440 to Rs6,890 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bhanero Tex., which fell by Rs95.08 to Rs1,172.60 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which decreased by Rs87.66 to Rs1,081.34 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX began the week with a range-bound session. “The benchmark KSE-100 index opened after the budget weekend with mixed sentiments, regarding the new policies announced in the fiscal budget,” it reported. “Investor activity remained sluggish for most of the day while the 3rd tier scrips led the volume board.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (-94.8 points), E&P’s (-76.3 points), inv. banks/inv. cos./securities cos. (-25.6 points), textile composite (-24.5 points) and fertiliser (-23.6 points).

Hascol Petrol remained the volume leader with 16.367 million shares which closed higher by 30 paisas to Rs5.69 per share. It was followed by TPL Properties with 13.004 million shares, which closed higher by 20 paisas to Rs13.52 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Refinery, B.O. Punjab, Waves Corp Ltd., WorldCall Telecom, Faysal Bank, Bankislami Pak., Maple Leaf and Unity Foods Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 41.544 million shares from 48.533 million shares.