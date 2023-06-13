India’s inflation eases to a more than 2-year low in May

NEW DELHI: India's annual retail inflation cooled to a more than two-year low of 4.25 percent in May as cost pressures on food eased, moving closer to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target of 4 percent, government data showed on Monday.

However, inflation is now expected to pick-up again, underlining the central bank's message that tight monetary conditions should remain in place until price pressures cool on a sustainable basis.

Inflation eased to 4.25 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April, firmly within the RBI's inflation band of 2 percent-6 percent for the third straight month. Last week, the RBI said it will focus on anchoring inflation close to 4 percent, the mid-point of the range, as it kept rates on hold for second straight meeting.

The latest reading compared with 4.42 percent in a Reuters poll of 45 economists and was the lowest since January 2021.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, moderated to 2.91 percent in May against 3.84 percent in April.

"Food inflation benefited from a sequential fall in the prices of fruits and oils," said Suvodeep Rakshit, economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.

However, concerns are growing that deficient monsoon rains to feed crops will add pressure on food prices in coming months with signs that the hot, dry weather caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon is threatening farms across Asia.

Economist Akshi Gupta at HDFC Bank inflation softened further in May as a high base effect continued to pull down the prints. "Inflation is expected to print below 5 percent again in June although moving higher from Q2 onwards."

Economist Rupa Rege Nitsure at Financila Holdings said both inflation and Index of Industrial Production growth have surprised positively.

"Going ahead, El Nino, rupee depreciation and services growth momentum pose the upside risks to inflation trajectory. Higher growth of consumer non-durables is encouraging and shows improved rural demand situation."

India's central bank is expected to maintain its pause on interest rates in the current fiscal year, as inflation is likely to range between 4.4 percent-5.4 percent, higher than RBI's target, said Devendra Kumar Pant, economist at India Ratings.

Economists also said a high base effect helped lower the inflation print for May.

The price of vegetables fell 8.2 percent year-on-year, while edible oil fell 16 percent, offsetting rise in cereals, pulses, eggs and milk. Core inflation, which had been easing after being a key concerns for months, remained below 6 percent for a third consecutive month.

According to two economists' estimates, core inflation was 5.02 percent in May, compared with 5.2 percent in April. The Indian government does not release figures of core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices.