KPT revises tariff rates

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT)’s board of trustees has rationalised and revised the tariff schedule, it said on Monday.

According to KPT, the step was taken in wake of the incremental increase in the prices of fuel consequently causing corresponding increase in the cost of labour and port operations.

It is estimated that the increase in tariff structure will help improve the financial position of Karachi port and it would find it comfortable to discharge the tasks assigned to it.

The revised rates will become effective 30 days after the publication of the relevant SRO i.e. 3" May, 2023 except the port dues that would become effective after 60 days. KPT board has sanctioned rates under Section 43 read along with sub sections 43-A and 43-B of KPT Act 1886.