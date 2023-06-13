Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee closed weaker against the dollar on Monday as a result of rising demand for the US currency for imports and other payments, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit fell 0.24 percent to end at 287.63 per dollar. It had ended at 286.93 per dollar in the previous session on Friday.

The domestic currency settled at 305 to the dollar in the open market, unchanged from the previous close. Due to general imports payments and payments for the defense, June has historically been a month with high outflows. Rupee exchange rates are currently volatile and could increase further in the days ahead as a result, according to dealers.

Fitch Ratings has stated that cash-strapped Pakistan is unlikely to depreciate its currency once more. Despite the currency's remarkable stability over the past few months, pressure on the State Bank of Pakistan's reserves has also been kept in check.

Fitch recommends minimising currency support measures. The prime minister says he expects the IMF to complete its 9th review before the end of June.

Analysts believe that Pakistan will have to enter another IMF programme once the current bailout is concluded.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has stated the government has started working on reprofiling/restructuring Pakistan’s debt and while more clarity is required on the subject. He further stated that Pakistan would not look for haircuts on the debt and look to extend maturities.

The clarity on debt restructuring is critical for economic stability in Pakistan and will significantly improve investor confidence, analysts believe.