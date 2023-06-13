Private healthcare facilities countrywide denying treatment to HIV patients

ISLAMABAD: Private hospitals in Islamabad including leading tertiary-care health facilities are denying treatment of HIV-positive people due to the stigma attached to the disease, even in cases where the HIV-positive patients need hospitalization and treatment for life-threatening conditions, The News has learnt.

Although the majority of HIV patients are treated in Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and seldom require hospitalization when some of them become severely sick and require hospitalization, the only option left to them for treatment is the infectious diseases department of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

Led by Prof. Nasim Akhtar, an infectious diseases expert, the PIMS ID department is a small unit which remains over-burdened due to HIV patients from Islamabad, as well as Rawalpindi and some other cities as most of the private health facilities refer HIV patients to PIMS Islamabad. “A few weeks back, I had a severe upper respiratory tract infection and my family physician advised me to get hospitalized. As I didn’t want to be treated at PIMS due to confidentiality reasons, I approached a leading private healthcare facility but they refused to treat me once they learnt that I’m an HIV-positive person”, Abdullah (name changed to protect identity), a resident of Islamabad claimed.

In Islamabad, 50 new HIV cases are being reported on average every month and in 2022, 584 people new cases were reported at the HIV treatment centre at PIMS and Federal Government Poly Clinic Islamabad. Officials at National Aids Control Programme (NACP) claim that new HIV cases being reported in Islamabad are also from different areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Abdullah said he is HIV positive for the last 10 years and regularly taking Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) drugs from the PIMS’ ART Centre but added that whenever he got sick and needed hospitalization, all leading private hospitals refused to admit him citing one of the other reasons. “A leading private in H-8 Sector Islamabad refused to treat me twice in the last two years. Once they told me they didn’t have the isolation ward for HIV-positive people, and on another occasion, they said they didn’t have the qualified workforce and medicines to treat HIV-positive people”, Abdullah added.

The News approached several healthcare facilities in Islamabad to inquire if they treat HIV-positive people but all of them said they didn’t have the trained and qualified infectious diseases experts, isolation wards and medicines to treat HIV-positive people. Commenting on the situation, former Special Assistant to PM on Health and renowned infectious diseases expert Dr Faisal Sultan said the stigma attached to HIV is one of the reasons why private health facilities refuse to treat HIV-positive people.

According to him, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) is not a major issue preventing private health facilities from taking HIV-positive people.

“HIV needs nothing special for that. Its expertise in care is the issue. Even diagnostics are provided free by aids control programmes”, Dr. Faisal Sultan said adding that if a hospital has an Infectious Diseases Physician, it must treat HIV-positive people.

Another known infectious diseases expert associated with Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi Dr. Faisal Mehmood also believes that stigma is the major reason behind discrimination with HIV positive people, saying Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) has nothing to do with denial of healthcare services to HIV patients. “Mostly stigma is the reason behind the refusal to treat HIV patients by private health facilities. The IPC protocols for HIV are the same as for a non-HIV patient. They are called standard precautions which assume every patient admitted has Hep-B, HCV and HIV”, Dr. Faisal Mehmood observed.

He informed that in Karachi, in addition to AKUH, several other hospitals including Liaquat National Hospital, Patel Hospital, Indus Hospital and Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) treat HIV patients but deplored that most hospitals refuse HIV patients even in Karachi.

When approached, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) said they were aware of the problems being faced by the HIV patients in Islamabad as well as Rawalpindi and some other cities of the country and are trying to prepare a comprehensive policy in this regard.

“The discrimination being faced by the HIV positive people at private health facilities is being taken up with some leading private health facilities in the capital and major cities of the country. They would be convinced to provide treatment facilities to HIV patients. But if this discrimination continues, healthcare commissions and Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority would be asked to play their role”, the official added.