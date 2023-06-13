‘Government taking steps for welfare, security of journalists’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the incumbent government has taken various steps for welfare and security of the journalist community.

She was addressing the launching ceremony of Health Insurance and Relief Package for media workers at a ceremony held here at National Press Club in Islamabad on Monday. Marriyum Aurangzeb said it is the vision of PMLN chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure welfare, security and safety of the journalists and media workers and the government is following their vision in this connection. She said when the incumbent government came into power some one year ago we opened media corner in the parliament which was closed by the previous government.

She said the previous government during its four years term also imposed restrictions to gag and suppress media for which the former prime minister was awarded with the name ‘Media Predator.’ She said the previous government also imposed sanctions on freedom of expression but they were failed to do so.

The information minister announced that a law regarding the security and safety of the journalists will be tabled in the Parliament next week. She also announced that directives have been issued to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to ensure implementation of minimum wages of Rs35000 for the media workers as announced in the budget for the next fiscal year.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said there is a dire need of ending intolerance, chaos and hatred in the society and media should play a proactive role in this connection.

Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb said coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has fulfilled its promise of bringing crude oil from Russia.

In a tweet on Monday she said a ship carrying crude oil from Russia at a discounted price has reached Karachi. The minister said this is first oil ship from Russia in the history of Pakistan. She said one year’s honest and dedicated hard work is paying off.