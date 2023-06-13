Hospitals receiving patients with heat-related problems

Rawalpindi: Almost all healthcare facilities both in the public and the private sectors in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been receiving a significant burden of patients with heat-related problems including gastro after the severe heat spells in this region of the country.

Health experts advise people to take necessary preventive measures in time to avoid heat-related problems otherwise there may be a significant rise in the number of cases with heat exhaustion and heat stroke in the next few days. ‘The News’ has lear­nt that the allied hospitals in town including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital and Holy Family Hospital along with Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad have already started receiving mild cases of heat exhaustion.

On average, almost every third patient visiting a public sector healthcare facility in the region is with some of the heat-related problems. The hospitals are receiving a significant burden of patients with gastroenteritis too.

Health experts say that people should be aware of the warning signs of heat exhaustion that include impaired consciousness, prolonged durations of sleep, restlessness and irritability, thunderclap headache, blurring of vision, tremors and fits and scanty dark urine in decreased quantity.

To avoid heat and summer related diseases, people should not go outside and spend long hours unnecessarily under the sun at day-time. If one has to go outside, he or she should cover head with a cloth and try to avoid exposure to sunlight as much as possible. Experts say that if the body temperature of a person goes up and the body stops sweating, the person should immediately report to the nearest healthcare facility.

It is important that frequent electricity load shedding spells play a major role in worsening the situation by causing further complications in the cases of heat related problems. In many cases, blood cells burst causing massive nasal bleeding due to persistent heat. Also there are chances of ceasing of the cardiac activity at high temperatures while the consistent high temperature in environment may cause stiffness of muscles bringing them in contracted state. Experts say that extra care should be taken in cases of children and exposure to the sun in severe heat spells should be avoided.