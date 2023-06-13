Journalists apprised of sensitising extremism

Islamabad: The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)’s Community Resilience Research Network (CRRN) apprised the journalists from different media organisations and mediums on increasing mass mobilisation on enhancing societal resilience to violent extremism.

The SDPI held the media training workshop here to raise awareness of the research findings and encouraged journalists to report on the findings of CRRN research products, build the capacity of Journalists in knowledge and skills that they need to report on violent extremism in a responsible and accurate way and provide participants with the skills and knowledge they need to develop effective storyline about Community Resilience to Violent Extremism (CRVE).

The research network has three local chapters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)-Islamabad, Sindh, and Punjab. The network has a Senior Research Council (SRC) platform that develops, guides, and coordinates the activities of the Community Resilience Research Network members. It comprised nine leading experts in the field of social science, three each from the Islamabad/KP, Sindh, and Punjab chapters.

In her opening remarks, Dr Sadia Suleiman briefed the participants about the CRRN which was a joint initiative of the SDPI and Creative Learning in 2019. She informed that the CRRN had published some 29 research papers, and 10 separate policy papers on the issues concerning the rise of violent extremism from conventional to unconventional modes, areas and social sectors and recommended solutions to this problem.

She mentioned that amid prevailing economic and political situations the prevailing challenge extremism was being neglected by the policy makers and mainstream which was an equally potent threat to the national security.

Dr Suleiman add­ed that there was also need to revive discourse on violent extremism to purge the society from it’s menace though it was a tedious and long process but supporting steps to kick start the momentum was nee­ded for the hour.