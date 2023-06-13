10-year plan on the cards to mitigate plastic pollution

Islamabad: The federal government is making a 10-year plan involving provincial governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to beat plastic pollution in the country.

According to the details, the climate change ministry has been entrusted with the task to prepare this plan in coordination with the provincial authorities that can greatly help implement this plan in letter and spirit.

The role of traders organisations will also be vital so the government will get their input about the ways and means to end use of plastic bags. The NGOs will help launch awareness campaigns to make people know about adverse effects of plastic bags on the natural environment. The plastic pollution is the accumulation of synthetic plastic products in the natural environment that reaches an extent where it causes problems for wildlife habitats, ecosystems and human populations.

The World Economic Forum found that 78 million tonnes of plastic is produced annually, and only 14% is recycled, and 32% is leaked into the environment.

The experts have opined that the people should make 'green choices' at home in choosing products with less plastic packaging. They should move away from the throwaway culture and avoid cosmetics and personal hygiene products with microbeads. An official has said, "We should readopt our traditional way of shopping in which people used to bring their own reusable bags. The use of plastic straws are also among the top items of marine plastics, and they are generally not recyclable. So we will also find out its alternative in consultation with the private companies." He said, "A lot of our waste is made of plastic, and we create a lot of litter as a society. If we are less wasteful, we can make a difference. It takes over 400 years for plastic to decompose, which is an incredibly long time considering the amount of plastic we need to get rid of."