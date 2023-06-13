Yasmin Rashid’s 14-day judicial remand granted

LAHORE: Anti-terrorism court judge Abher Gul Khan on Monday sent PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid to jail for 14 days on judicial remand in the Askari Tower attack case after rejecting the police plea for a further physical remand.
The court also rejected the police plea for further remand of another PTI leader, Ijaz Chaudhry, involved in the Askari Tower attack case and directed the police to submit a challan at the next hearing after completing the investigation.
