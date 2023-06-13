Interim bail allowed to Aleema Khan

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday allowed interim bail to the PTI chairman’s sister Aleema Khan until June 27 against a possible arrest in the Jinnah House attack case.

The judge ordered Aleema Khan to submit a surety bond of Rs100,000 and directed the police to furnish the case record at the next hearing.

Aleema Khan filed the application through Advocate Rana Mudassir Umar on the plea that the police had wrongly implicated her in the Jinnah House attack case on the basis of her mere presence at the scene, which does not prove any crime. The advocate said his client had actually prevented people from entering the Corps Commander House and said she wanted to join investigations but feared arrest.