Huge subsidy for power consumers from next fiscal year: Khurram

LAHORE: Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir said on Monday the federal government would provide big relief to power consumers with provision of around Rs900 billion subsidy.

Speaking to the media at LESCO head office, he said relief on electricity had not only been continued this year but the arrears of the relief from the previous year had also been paid and efforts were being made to reduce the price of electricity. The coalition government would provide about Rs900 billion relief in the electricity bills in the new fiscal year to targeted consumers, while load-shedding duration would also be less compared with the past years.

The minister said the government would also give a tariff differential subsidy of Rs150 billion to keep the price of electricity equal in the whole country, besides allocating Rs58 billion relief package for agriculture tube-wells in Balochistan, and there would be a relief of Rs315 billion for those living in Karachi. He said the relief would have two parts including Rs579 billion for power consumers across country, and the payment would be made to the IPPs, while merged FATA districts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would get Rs25 billion relief during the next fiscal year.

The energy minister said the government’s policy was that the price of electricity should be equal throughout the country, while in the coming times, it might also be decided that the rates should be set according to the losses in each region.

Khurram said in the current fiscal year, “we added 3,800 megawatts of new electricity in the system, of which 1,980 megawatts are from Thar’s new electricity, which has been inaugurated by the prime minister”. In total, around 5,000mw electricity generation capacity has been added in the country in the last one year. He said that these are the projects, which should have served Pakistan after completion long ago but that did not happen.

In response to a question, he said according to an estimate, the gas reserves in Pakistan are fast depleting every year, which will last for 10 years, and if it is used more correctly, it can last for a longer period.

He said Pakistan had sufficient capacity to generate expensive electricity, but what was acceptable to consumers was limited, hence there would be some limited load-shedding and it was strictly based on the area where bill collection and electricity theft occur. Therefore, where there is more theft, there would be more load-shedding, he added.

“We want to simultaneously protect the public from the shock of costly electricity supply and fuel prices and with inclusion of new power plants into the system duration of outages is being curtailed,” he added.

The federal energy minister said the distribution company of every region is being convinced that service to the public and consumers should be of high standard. In this regard, shortage of staff would be overcome soon, while the shortage of equipment had already been overcome.

He said a new law had been proposed to the prime minister under which DISCOs were being empowered to increase recoveries and control power theft. The government was also finalising a plan to use large-scale solar projects for reducing the cost of electricity.

Criticizing former prime minister Imran Khan, Khurram Dastgir said what happened on May 9 was not a tragedy but a planned conspiracy and Imran Khan would be tried for sedition. He said that Nawaz Sharif would run the election campaign of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in the coming general election.