Efforts stressed to eradicate child labour

LAHORE: Child labour and child domestic labour continue to persist as pressing issues in Punjab, compromising on well-being and future prospects of countless children.

On World Day Against Children Labour, Search for Justice, Children Advocacy Network (CAN) Pakistan together with National Commission for Human Rights (Punjab) jointly called for immediate actions and intensified efforts to eradicate these harmful practices.

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 was observed in Lahore with the support of an International Non-Government Organisation Kindernothilfe.

Rashida Qureshi, a spokesperson for Children Advocacy Network (CAN) Pakistan, mentioned Child labour is a violation of children's rights, hindering their development, education, and overall well-being. In Punjab, it is disheartening to witness children are engaged in hazardous and exploitative work instead of enjoying their right to education and a nurturing environment. Child domestic labour, in particular, places children at significant risk, subjecting them to various dangers, exploitation, and abuse within households, he said.

Iftikhar Mubarik, Executive Director Search for Justice, said the detrimental effects of child labour are far-reaching and demand a comprehensive response. Search for Justice urges all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, communities, and individuals, to take strategic measures, for ending the economic exploitation of children, such as advocating for the enactment and enforcement of robust laws and regulations to protect children from labour exploitation, with specific focus on hazardous work and child domestic labour. This includes ensuring appropriate penalties for violators and measures to monitor compliance. He added to prioritise education as a fundamental right for every child in Punjab.

Increase investments in schools, particularly in rural areas, and address barriers to education such as poverty, gender inequality, and discrimination. Implement programmes that provide educational opportunities for children currently engaged in labour.

Abeeha Batool, a 15 years old young girl, and a member of Child Protection Forum (CPF) proposed to conduct widespread awareness campaigns to educate parents, employers, communities, and key stakeholders about the detrimental effects of child labour.

Fatima Tahir, Clinical Psychologist working with SFJ, highlighted the need for developing comprehensive support systems for child labourers and their families, including access to healthcare, psychosocial support, and rehabilitation services. Provide vocational training and alternative income-generation opportunities for parents to reduce their reliance on child labour, she stressed.

She added to implement effective mechanisms for monitoring, reporting, and data collection on child labour. Collaborate with relevant organisations and institutions to gather accurate and updated information, which can inform evidence-based policies and interventions, he said.