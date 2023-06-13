Illegal structures demolished

LAHORE: On the directions of Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted an operation in main Boulevard, LDA Avenue One, against illegal constructions and commercial use of land.

During the operation, 7 illegally established workshops and marble factories were partially demolished and 10 offices and a private school building were sealed for illegal commercial use of land.

During the operation, encroachments of shops, offices, marble stores, builders and dealers were demolished.