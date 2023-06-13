CPWB holds walk against child abuse

LAHORE: The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab (CPWB) on Monday organised an awareness walk on Monday to highlight the issues of child abuse, child labour, child trafficking and child beggary in connection with World Day against Child Labour.

The walk was led by the Chairperson of the CPWB Sarah Ahmad and Goodwill Ambassador Nadia Jamil along with a number of participants.

People from all walks of life came together to support this important cause. Sarah Ahmad said that Child Protection Bureau has rescued over 75,000 children to date since its inception. In the past 4 years alone, CPWB has rescued more than 19,000 children, providing them with chance for a better future.

The Bureau has successfully rescued 536 domestic workers who were victims of child trafficking and child abuse. Different NGOs working on child rights and civil society members also participated in this awareness walk.