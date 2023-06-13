Interior ministry to hold talks with TLP

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to hold talks with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The government has decided to hold talks with the TLP on the issue of latter’s agitation movement in Punjab. A committee, led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, will hold talks with the TLP, reported Geo News on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had banned the TLP when the former was in power. A notification in this regard was issued on April 15 wherein it was said the TLP was banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

The PTI government had decided to ban the TLP after countrywide protests by the religious party. Clashes between the police and TLP workers were reported during those protests. Meanwhile, TLP had submitted an application with Secretary Interior in which it took stand that the TLP is not a terrorist party rather it is registered with Election Commission of Pakistan as a political party.

Meanwhile TLP Chief Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi moved following demands: He said that it is legitimate demand to award punishment to blasphemers and bring Dr Aafia Siddiqui to Pakistan, end inflation and unemployment from country and implement Urdu as an official language at government level.