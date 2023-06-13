SC hears pleas against Punjab polls order, verdicts’ review law today

A general view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up today (Tuesday) the review petition of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenging its judgment passed on April 4, setting May 14 as the date for holding election in Punjab.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Munib Akhtar, will resume hearing at 12:15pm in the review petition, filed by the ECP.

The court will also take up three constitutional petitions, challenging the vires of the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) 2023. Ghulam Mohiuddin, Zaman Khan Vardag and the Jurists Foundation, through its chief executive officer (CEO) had challenged the vires of the law.

On last hearing, held on June 7, the court had clubbed pleas against the recently enacted law, the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) 2023, with the petition of ECP, seeking review of apex court order, setting May 14 the date for holding elections in the province of Punjab.

The court had issued notice to Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) for June 13. “The primary contention of the petitioners is that the enlargement of the scope of the review jurisdiction of the court in matters arising from proceedings under Article 184(3) of the Constitution is made available on all grounds permitted in an appeal,” says the order, passed by the court on June 7. “The petitioners had further contended that the impugned Act amounted to colourable legislation to effectuate a result that would require a constitutional amendment, adding that the impugned Act purported the same object and effect as the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, which is already under challenge before the court for providing remedy of appeal that transgresses the limits imposed in Entry 55 of the Federal Legislative List,” the court noted in its order.