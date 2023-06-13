IHC grants Imran 14-day protective bail in corruption case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted a fourteen-day protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case registered by anti-corruption in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs25,000 and directed the petitioner to approach the relevant court within said time period.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail petition of Imran Khan who appeared before the court in a personal capacity along with lawyers.

Petitioners lawyer prayed to the court to grant a three-week protective bail to his client and stop the authorities from arresting him.

The chief justice remarked that fourteen-day bail was enough for the petitioner to approach the relevant court.

Earlier, the registrar’s office raised objections to the petition of Imran Khan. It said that the petition should have been moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the second objection was related to the signatures of the lawyer.

The IHC’s court-II took up the case for hearing along with the objections of the registrar’s office. The lawyer said that the case couldn’t be filed before the LHC as his client had to arrive in Islamabad for an appearance before the court.

The court removed the objections and shifted the case to the IHC chief justice IHC for further hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the anti-corruption establishment (ACE), DG Khan, nominated five accused including Imran Khan, Uzma Khan, Usman Buzdar, Ahad Majeed and Patwari Asghar in the FIR for conducting a non-transparent land purchase deal on behalf of PTI chairman’s sister. The FIR further stated that the role of other co-accused in the case would be determined later.