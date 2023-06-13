Pakistan, Russia exchange greetings on 75th anniversary of ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia greeted each other at the highest level on the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov raised slogans of “Pakistan-Roos dosti zindabad” as they exchanged messages with assurances of further expanding the bilateral relationship. In his remarks, Bilawal expressed deep appreciation for the personal efforts of the Russian leadership, especially of President Vladimir Putin for the expansion of Pakistan-Russia friendship.

The commitment by both countries on Monday came as for the first time the Russian crude oil was unloaded at Karachi, to be followed by another shipment in a few days.

Meanwhile, in a detailed video statement, Sergey Lavrov said that Russia knew about the great interest and respect that the Pakistani people entertain towards Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

“We appreciate it very much. There have been different periods in our relations over the past three quarters of a century. However, Russia has always been interested in expanding cooperation with Pakistan, and under no circumstances has abandoned its commitments,” he said.

He recalled the participation of Soviet specialists in the construction of the largest steel mill in Karachi in 1980s, despite the conflict raging in Afghanistan at the time, was a clear evidence of this.

“The Guddu Thermal Power Plant, then the largest in your country, was also commissioned at that time”, he added. The Russian foreign minister pointed out that it was encouraging that over the recent years both sides had succeeded in making significant progress in bilateral trade.

“Russia has become a major supplier of wheat to Pakistan, with shipments exceeding one million tons last year. Negotiations on launching a cooperation project in the oil sector are at their final stage. Together with our Pakistani partners, we stand for shaping a more just and democratic multipolar world order. We respect the cultural and civilizational diversity of peoples and their right to determine the avenues of their political, social and economic development themselves,” he said.

Spelling out Russia’s vision of the world order and its understanding of traditional moral values, the foreign minister underlined that this was in harmony with the principles of faith, unity and discipline formulated by Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “It is on these pillars that the statehood of modern Pakistan is based,” he added.