First LPG consignment arrives from Russia

PESHAWAR: The first consignment of 100,000 tonnes of LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] arrived here at Torkham border crossing on Monday. Ten containers carrying the LPG entered Pakistan via Torkham, said an official of Customs at Torkham border crossing.

The consignment was part of an agreement signed between Pakistan and Russia in January this year. The LPG was imported from Russia to Uzbekistan via Heratan border and then through Afghanistan to Torkham.