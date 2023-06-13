First LPG consignment arrives from Russia

PESHAWAR: The first consignment of 100,000 tonnes of LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] arrived here at Torkham border crossing on Monday. Ten containers carrying the LPG entered Pakistan via Torkham, said an official of Customs at Torkham border crossing.
The consignment was part of an agreement signed between Pakistan and Russia in January this year. The LPG was imported from Russia to Uzbekistan via Heratan border and then through Afghanistan to Torkham.
ISLAMABAD: The coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to hold talks with the...
ISLAMABAD: Following the initiation of commercial cargo transportation to Turkey and Azerbaijan under the Transport...
The court will also take up three constitutional petitions, challenging the vires of the Supreme Court 2023
ISLAMABAD: The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the University of Essex have agreed new...
ISLAMABAD: The government has issued a framework to formulate new policy for the expansion of IT and telecom sectors...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday granted a fourteen-day protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a...