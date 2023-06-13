SC concerned at Margalla Hills mining, seeks details

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC), while expressing concern over ongoing mining on Margalla Hills, has sought records of the retrieved forest land in all four provinces and details of ongoing mining on Margalla Hills.

A three-member bench of the SC presided over by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial took up the case for hearing Monday.During the hearing of the case, the CJP commented that trees are seen in the mountains on the Islamabad side. On the other side of Margalla Hills, mining is continuing.

The state counsel said that the area falls under the jurisdiction of KP. The CJP noted that the forest lands are being encroached upon. Tell us what steps governments are taking for tree plantations. The provincial government should tell us how many trees were sold out.

How many trees have been planted so far? Is forest department land being leased out under a public-private partnership? The counsel for the provincial governments said all the leases have been cancelled in light of the court’s orders.The hearing in the case was adjourned for one month.