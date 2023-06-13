SC concerned at Margalla Hills mining, seeks details

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC), while expressing concern over ongoing mining on Margalla Hills, has sought records of the retrieved forest land in all four provinces and details of ongoing mining on Margalla Hills.
A three-member bench of the SC presided over by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial took up the case for hearing Monday.During the hearing of the case, the CJP commented that trees are seen in the mountains on the Islamabad side. On the other side of Margalla Hills, mining is continuing.
The state counsel said that the area falls under the jurisdiction of KP. The CJP noted that the forest lands are being encroached upon. Tell us what steps governments are taking for tree plantations. The provincial government should tell us how many trees were sold out.
How many trees have been planted so far? Is forest department land being leased out under a public-private partnership? The counsel for the provincial governments said all the leases have been cancelled in light of the court’s orders.The hearing in the case was adjourned for one month.
ISLAMABAD: The coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to hold talks with the...
ISLAMABAD: Following the initiation of commercial cargo transportation to Turkey and Azerbaijan under the Transport...
The court will also take up three constitutional petitions, challenging the vires of the Supreme Court 2023
ISLAMABAD: The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the University of Essex have agreed new...
ISLAMABAD: The government has issued a framework to formulate new policy for the expansion of IT and telecom sectors...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday granted a fourteen-day protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a...