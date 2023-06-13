Budget debate in Senate: 100m people have fallen below poverty line, says Opposition

The inside view of the Senate of Pakistan. —The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The opening day of the budget debate in the Senate Monday witnessed a reconciliatory tone and lesser aggression from both sides of the aisle, advocating respect for the Constitution, striving for true democracy and holding a sincere dialogue for a way forward.

By and large, the proceedings were smooth, barring a fiery speech by PML-N legislator Asif Kirmani, as he and some other treasury members blamed the PTI for May 9 attacks.

The opposition blamed the rulers for taking the country to the verge of economic default, whereas the treasury senators held the PTI responsible for strained relationship with the IMF. Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan said while the political process was derailed and the nation continued even today to pay the price for that, and then during the PTI regime tenure, 80 percent of the total loans of the country were obtained.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem claimed the government had not taken appropriate steps to improve GDP and check inflation and unemployment in the country, as presently 100 million had gone below the poverty line and millions of youth roamed jobless. He wondered how the budget deficit would be met.

Senator Manzoor Kakar of Balochistan Awami Party suggested that more funds should be allocated for development projects for the uplift of people of the province.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo of the National Party called for political stability, rule of law, good governance and fair accountability to avert what he called a major catastrophe.

He also reminded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of his promise of dealing with the issue of missing persons in Balochistan and urged for finding a solution to it.

Senator Dr Asif Kirmani rejected the opposition’s criticism of the proposed budget as baseless and challenged them to tell the people about those projects which they had pledged to start but failed to take any step in that direction.

A noisy protest erupted when he squarely blamed the PTI for May 9 mayhem and sought an apology. PTI Senator Sania Nishtar said everybody condemns the May 9 incidents, but there should be an impartial investigation into the events. The House will now resume debate Tuesday (today) afternoon.

APP adds: The House adopted a motion to refer the Salaries, Allowances and Privileges (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to the National Assembly. The motion was moved by Minister of the State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan in the House. The House carried out the motion and sent the bill to the National Assembly.