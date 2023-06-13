NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190m NCA case today

Former first lady and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi. — TheNews/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Bushra Bibi, spouse of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in a £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case being a trustee of Al-Qadir University Trust today (Tuesday) to record her statement.

The NAB Combined Investigation Team (CIT) initially summoned Bushra Bibi as a witness being a trustee of Al-Qadir University Trust on June 7 but she sought an extension of the date for June 8 with her husband. The CIT asked her to appear before the investigators on June 13.

The NAB team served a notice to Bushra Bibi at Zaman Park in Lahore for her appearance on June 13.

It is to be mentioned here that previously when the CIT summoned Bushra Bibi, she submitted a written reply in which she dismissed the NAB’s allegations as baseless and said that she had no information about the NCA settlement case.