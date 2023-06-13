Only Parliament can delay elections: Fazl

Jamiat Ulma-e Islam (JUI) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Central chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) and President Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that any decision on delay in general elections would be taken by the Parliament.

“There is no confusion about the fact that general elections would be held sooner or later. If there is any delay in the polls, it would be decided by the Parliament, not any party or leader. But if polls are arranged within its constitutional timeframe, the election commission would announce its schedule,” he said, while talking to the media after the three-day central shura meeting of the party here on Monday.

He said that JUIF was fully prepared for the general elections. The party leadership in all the four provinces of the country has been tasked to remain ready for the polls, he said.

The Maulana added that JUIF would field its candidates in every constituency in the country. However, in case of any seat-to-seat adjustment with other component parties of the PDM, it would withdraw the candidature of its candidate, he explained.

He made it clear that PDM was not an electoral alliance. But the component parties can make local adjustments with each other anywhere they consider necessary.

The JUIf chief said that no one was trying to rip PDM apart. “I am the president of the PDM and I want to keep it united,” he told a questioner.

To a question about the ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Maulana said that any decision in this regard should come from courts. “In my opinion, there should have been no PTI,” he said.