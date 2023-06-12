Ghani questions JI about ‘spending donations on electioneering’

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the Jamaat-e-Islami should be answerable for its act of “spending billions of rupees of donations available with its charitable wing, the Al-Khidmat Foundation, on the election campaign of the party in Karachi”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the minister said that the next mayor of Karachi would belong to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) because the people of the city had voted in favour of the PPP in the recent local government elections.

Ghani said JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had been attempting in vain to become the next city mayor. He advised JI Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq to update his facts about the results of Karachi’s LG polls.

He said the PPP had emerged as the largest political party in Karachi, as it had five members in the National Assembly and seven members in the Sindh Assembly from the provincial capital. He pointed out that in contrast, the JI had only one MPA from Karachi.