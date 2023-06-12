Fraudster who failed to pay for machinery files case against exporter

KARACHI: A fraudster, who did not pay for a machinery order, has filed a case against the exporter on Saturday, resulting in a surprising turn of events. Adding to the complexity, police, instead of supporting the exporter, had allegedly attempted to pressure him into settling the matter.However, Additional IG Karachi had taken notice of the incident and formed an investigation committee, headed by District South SSP.

The exporter of heavy machinery approached Additional IG Karachi with a complaint that an individual named Javed had placed an order with his company worth millions of rupees but failed to make the payment.

Shockingly, the police seem to be against the exporter, as a case had been registered at the Arambagh police station, with officers allegedly supporting the suspect, Javed, and pressuring the exporter to accept a cash settlement. They had even threatened to tarnish his reputation if he did not comply.

Responding to the exporter’s request, an appeal was made to transfer the investigation to a different authority and conduct a transparent inquiry. Javed was believed to be a blackmailer involved in forgery, along with his associates in a larger criminal gang.

Additional IG Karachi had taken serious note of the incident and established an investigation committee, headed by SSP South Asad Raza, with SP Investigation-I South and SP Clifton as committee members.

The Additional IG had directed the committee to thoroughly investigate the current status of the case and provide a comprehensive report on the conduct of the investigating officers at the Arambagh police station.

Sources indicate that Javed, the suspect, was connected to other criminal activities, including blackmailing individuals in different areas. The investigation team would also examine cases registered at other police stations and submit a comprehensive report to the Additional IG.