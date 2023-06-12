Jirga slams killing of Mohmand youths in Peshawar

GHALLANAI: A jirga of elders on Sunday condemned the killing of youths from Mohmand tribal district in Peshawar and demanded the government and police to probe the matter impartially.

The jirga-cum-protest sit-in held under the auspices of Mohmand Qaumi Taroon threatened that they would not hesitate to launch a strong protest movement if the accused involved in the killing of youth were not arrested forthwith.

Addressing the jirga, former lawmaker Nisar Mohmand, Malik Tahir Akbar Mohmand, Malik Nadir Manan, Malik Aimal, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl district chief Mufti Muhammad Arif and others said that three youths named Nasir Khan, Roohul Amin and Iraday had been murdered in Bakhshi Pul, Paharipura and Qazi Killay, respectively, but the police were yet to arrest the accused.