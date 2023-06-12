 
Monday June 12, 2023
Peshawar

IMF disappointed Shehbaz, claims: Rashid

By PPI
June 12, 2023

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the new budget was an agenda of creating problems for the next government.In a tweet, he said Shehbaz Sharif had admitted his failure and laid mines for the next government.