Wanted men among 29 arrested in raids

MARDAN: District police arrested 29 persons including four proclaimed offenders during search and strike operations on Sunday.
A police spokesman said that on the directive of DPO Najibur Rehman Bugvi, the cops conducted raids in Churea, Sheikh Maltoon, Shergarh, and Kharaki areas and arrested four proclaimed offenders and 25 other suspects. The cops also recovered six pistols, one shotgun and bullets.
Meanwhile, the police arrested two drug traffickers and recovered more than 4kg charas and 318 grams crystal meth (ice) from their possession in Rustam area of the district while another 1kg charas was seized and a trafficker arrested in Sheikh Maltoon area.
