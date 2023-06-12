Workshop on social harmony held in lower Tirah

BARA: A three-day workshop was held for 25 youths to encourage social harmony and peace in Tarkhokas area of lower Tirah.Speaking on the occasion, the participants who completed the training said that they were thankful to CRA-North for organising the training programme in which they learned about social harmony, peace and modern agriculture.

“We have discussed that whatever we have learned, we will work on it in our areas,” said one participant. He said that they needed to do more such training so that people get awareness and promote peace.

They maintained that the CRA-North was focusing on the resolution of local problems and conflicts, elimination of social deprivation and social development of the local people in the remote border areas affected by extremism in the merged districts.