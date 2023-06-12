PTI leader says no hand in May 9 attacks

MARDAN: District Vice-President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sher Bahadur Mohmand has condemned the May 9 violence and denied having ordered the party workers to attack the Punjab Regiment Centre (PRC) and other Army installations.

It may be noted that few days ago a video of Sher Bahadur Mohmand, who was political secretary of the former provincial minister Atif Khan, was shown on different news channel with the reports that he had on May 19 instigated and ordered the PTI party workers to attack the PRC and Pakistan Army installations.

However, a video of Sher Bahadur Mohmand went viral on social media now wherein he rejected the reports as allegations which he said were baseless.He clarified that he had reached Bacha Khan Chowk and delivered a speech at 4 pm after he came to know that the government had illegally arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The PTI leader claimed that his health condition worsened later and he was shifted to a hospital where he remained for 2 to 3 hours. He stated that later he reached Bacha Khan Chowk again at 6 pm or 7 pm. Sher Bahadur alleged that during that time the workers gathered around him and inquired about his health. Denying any role in the attacks on the army installations, he argued that he was a lawyer and was against the violence.

Condemning the May 9 attacks, the PTI leader stated that he and his family had suffered a lot due to the allegedly false reports attributed to him. It may be mentioned here that Sher Bahadur Mohmad had gone underground after the May 9 violence fearing arrest. However, he shared a video on social media from an unknown place to clarify his position.