Efforts for release of Dr Aafia: JI leader given warm welcome upon return from US

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sunday arranged a big rally to receive their party leader Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan upon his return from the US after having a meeting with Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman detained in the US.

A vehicular procession was arranged from Motorway Toll Plaza till Hashtnagri Chowk, where a public gathering was arranged. The rally was addressed by Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, district president of the party Bahrullah Khan and others.

Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr Afia, was also supposed to participate in the rally. But she could not make it due to non-availability of flight. She, however, addressed the gathering by telephone.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan urged the nation to raise a vociferous voice for the release of Dr Afia so that the government could take steps for her release. He said that the award of 86 years imprisonment and police torture over Dr Afia spoke volume for the human rights violations at the hands of the so-called champions of human rights.

He criticized the rulers for handing over the daughter of the nation to the US in return of a few thousand dollars. He said that the political parties in opposition never tired of raising voices for the release of Dr Afia. But when they come into power, they keep mum over the issue, he added.