Dubair power project: Residents warn Wapda against opening spillways

MANSEHRA: People of Lower Kohistan on Sunday warned of another catastrophe if Wapda opened spillways of the Dubair Khawar Hydropower project.“The local stream has swelled because of continuous rains in our areas. And if spillways of Dubair Khawar Hydropower project are opened by Wapda it might trigger flooding in our town and its suburbs,” Juma Shah Jallali, a local, told reporters.

The Dubair stream’s water which swelled following continuous rains entered into houses and shops in Dubair town, Dubair Pain and Dubair Bala areas but no loss of life was reported.The district administration moved shovels and excavator machines to divert the watercourse of the stream to avoid flooding in the stream.

The link road, which connects Karakoram Highway and town with Dubair Bala and Dubair Pain union councils, was partially damaged following the water level surged to an alarming position and people were relocated to nearby safer places.

A group of people led by Jallali said that locals had experienced a heart-wrenching incident during last year’s flash floods in the same Dubair stream when five local jeep drivers were trapped amid flooding and four of them were swallowed by it one by another and locals could rescue only one.

“At that time the water level in this stream had surged to an all-time high level when the Wapda opened the spillways amid continuous rains, and if such a phenomenon happened again it would possibly be proven more fatal and lethal,” he said.Jallali said that water which entered into houses also washed away some mud structures but owing to the prompt response by the locals no fatality happened.