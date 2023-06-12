First time it’ll be PPP govts in all Sindh districts: Murad

KARACHI: The tug-of-war between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for Karachi mayor post continued as on Sunday Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said it would be the first time in the history that their elected local bodies representatives would be serving the people in every district of the province while JI amir Sirajul Haq asked PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to accept mandate of 35 million Karachiites.

While speaking at the post-budget press conference here at the Sindh Assembly’s auditorium, the PPP’s chief minister claimed that all the upcoming mayors of cities and chairmen of district councils in Sindh would belong to the People’s Party.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Sindh government to present the elected local bodies’ representatives, who were under arrest and facing criminal charges on the day of the election to mayor of Karachi.

The chief minister claimed that his government has completed development projects in Karachi having a total value of Rs56 billion while uplift schemes costing Rs200 billion are being completed in the provincial capital.

He advised those who complained about insufficient allocation in the new provincial budget for the uplift of Karachi to “open their eyes and shun their biased thinking” as resultantly they would see that there were many things pertaining to Karachi in the new provincial budget. He mentioned that fuss had been created by the opponents of his government that the new provincial budget contained an allocation of merely Rs12 billion for Karachi. Though the reality is that a single development scheme in Karachi has a value of Rs12 billion, he said without specifying the uplift project in question.

He said that certain concerned quarters criticised the new provincial budget without reading the budgetary documents.He rejected the criticism that his government had been ignoring the cause of progress of Karachi. Murad informed journalists that the total cost of development schemes in Karachi funded by foreign donor agencies was Rs701 billion.

He said that an allocation of Rs127 billion had been made for the CLICK project (Competitive and Livable City of Karachi project) that would be executed by the local government agencies. He told journalists that the new Sindh government’s budget for the upcoming financial year 2023-24 contained an allocation of Rs27 billion for building the Yellow Line section of the Bus Rapid Transit Service in Karachi.

The CM said that budget of the upcoming financial year had an allocation of Rs182 billion for projects and agencies based in Karachi. He said the proposed K-IV bulk water supply scheme for Karachi having the cost of Rs52 billion had been pending with the federal government for approval.

Shah said that development schemes having a total value of Rs255 billion were being executed under the public-private partnership programme.He said the Sindh government provided financial assistance to public sector hospitals based in Karachi including National Institute of Child Health, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Karachi.

Shah informed media persons that Indus Hospital in Karachi was given a grant of Rs4 billion for its development. “Those criticising us have become afraid of the People’s Party’s success as upcoming mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad will be from the PPP,” he said. The CM said that his government had been doing hard work to serve the people of Karachi in the best possible manner. “Those having bias in their mind has become afraid of the People’s Party,” he said. He said that such quarters would become silent once Karachi mayoral poll would be held on June 15.He told media persons that nobody should question as to why the people of Sindh voted every time in favour of the ruling PPP. He said the People’s Party served the people of the province as resultantly it bagged votes from the masses.

He said that maximum allocations had been made for the education, health, law and order, and local government sectors in the new provincial budget. He said that Rs800 billion had been reserved in the new budget of his government for education, health, and local governments.