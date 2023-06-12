Timely intervention by KP minister: Bahrain Road reopened for light traffic

PESHAWAR: A timely intervention by the KP for Excise and Narcotics Control Manzoor Khan Afridi led to the reopening of a section of Bahrain Road for light traffic on Sunday which had been affected by the floodwater.

An official handout said elders from tourist places such as Kalam, Bahrain and other adjacent areas of Swat district approached the minister.They apprised Manzoor Afridi of the difficult situation in wake of flood in the Swat River due to the melting of snow in the summer season that caused damages to the Bahrain Bazaar and other parts of the Kalam-Madyan road.

The minister contacted Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood, who directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to reopen the highway and expedite relief operations in the affected areas. Both the federal and provincial ministers issued instructions to the monitoring room of the communications department from Peshawar and reviewed the ongoing road clearance and relief operations in Swat district from Peshawar.

It may be noted that the Bahrain road was submerged in water again due to the flood the other day and the floodwater also went into the Bahrain bazaar; however, the elders of the area requested assistance from the local administration besides Manzoor Afridi.

The NHA and FWO were directed to take emergency measures for the road clearance and rehabilitation works. On his instructions, heavy machinery reached the spot while the relief work was tripled through three different contractors who worked on emergency basis and reopened the affected section of Bahrain Road for light traffic till Sunday afternoon while the highway will be opened for heavy vehicular traffic very soon.

Similarly, due to the timely measures, not only the shopkeepers and business community of Bahrain Bazaar were saved from major losses, but the adjacent Daral Khwar power house was also saved from destruction again.

On the request of Provincial Minister Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi, Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asaad Mehmood also directed the FWO to remove all encroachments on both sides of the Swat River and the highway between Kalam and Madyan so that the floodwater cannot reach Bahrain Bazaar and other towns located on the banks of the river. In the meantime, the KP communication minister Muhammad Ali Shah was also kept in constant contact and he was apprised of the ongoing operation.