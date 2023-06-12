 
Monday June 12, 2023
Peshawar

Man electrocuted

By Our Correspondent
June 12, 2023

TAKHTBHAI: A man electrocuted when he touched a high transmission line in Ahmedabad locality in Tordher area on Sunday.According to Rescue 1122 officials, Irshad Khan, 22, was sprinkling water on the rooftop of his house when he accidently touched the electricity wires of a high transmission line.