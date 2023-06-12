 
Monday June 12, 2023
Nanbais fined over low weight

By Bureau report
June 12, 2023

PESHAWAR: District administration on Sunday took action against the nanbais, who had exceeded the official price list and imposed heavy fines on the sellers of underweight bread. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain (r) Abdul Rehman checked the weight and rate of roti at the nanbai shops during the operation on Mardan-Nowshera Road and imposed heavy fines.