2-day moot to begin at UoM tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and the University of Malakand, is going to organise its 2nd two-day conference on June 13 and 14.

The conference, centered around the theme “Unleashing the Economic Potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, will take place at the UoP campus, said a press release issued here on Sunday.The two-day event will bring together over 400 participants from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including known national experts, policymakers, development practitioners, entrepreneurs, students, and scholars.

The conference aims to provide a platform for vibrant discussions and insightful debates on key economic and social issues, contributing to the development and progress of the region.

Under the overarching theme, the conference will feature 10 sub-themes, covering critical dimensions that shape the economic landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Topics such as sustainable development, entrepreneurship, innovation, infrastructure, human capital, and regional connectivity will be explored in-depth by the speakers and panelists.One of the highlights of this year’s conference is the inclusive and diverse participation from universities across Pakistan.