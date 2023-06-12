LG reps want imposition of levy on mining sector

MANSEHRA: Local governments’ representatives of Oghi tehsil on Sunday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to allow local bodies to impose tax on the mining sector.

“Owing to the excavation and blasting of granites and other minerals, and then their transportations to markets, our roads, water resources and forests have been destroyed. The provincial government should allow local bodies to levy on the mining sector

for rehabilitation of affected infrastructure in the respective areas,” Wajid Ali, the chairman of the Oghi neighbourhood council, told reporters.

He said that the previous tehsil government in Oghi had imposed a levy on the transpiration of mining to markets in Punjab and the rest of the country but the then Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had quashed that specific tax.

“I would strongly suggest the caretaker government to set aside the previous government’s order and revive that levy so that the infrastructure of areas where from such treasures are being excavated, could be rehabilitated,” Wajid Ali said.

The chairman of Oghi neighbourhood council said that he and his other colleagues in Oghi had already decided to move a joint resolution in the council to seek restoration of the levy.

“We don’t want the government to allow us only to collect that tax, but the local governments across the province should be mandated to levy it in their respective tehsils,” Ali said.

He added that the water sources, roads and forests in Oghi, Darband and Shergar areas were destroyed owing to blasting and excavations.

“Mansehra-Oghi-Darband Road, which has blacktopped in recent years, deteriorated because

of the transportation of mega rocks from the mineral enriched localities to the parts of the country,” he added.