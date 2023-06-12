Sports gala begins at Police Lines

Islamabad:In a bid to foster healthy activities among Islamabad capital police officers and officials, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, kicks off a three-day games initiative at the Police Lines Headquarters, a police spokesman said.

The event witnessed an exhilarating football match between Islamabad Capital Police and the National Highway Authority, as well as a thrilling volleyball match between the Islamabad capital police Security Division and Logistics Division. Islamabad Capital Police in the football match while the Logistics division was declared victorious in the volleyball match. Following the directions of ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have initiated this sporting extravaganza to motivate the police personnel and cultivate a culture of physical and mental well-being alongside their law and order responsibilities. By organizing such activities, the Islamabad capital police aim to engage its officials in healthy pursuits.