‘Strict measures vital for environmental improvement’

Islamabad:Speakers urge government bodies to immediately take strict measures and engage citizens for improving environmental conditions. Combatting plastic pollution, solid waste management and water conservation shall be on the top priority.

The incremental measures have failed to deliver results while the law enforcing agencies seem toothless as the legislations refrain from strict penalties. There are many examples to learn from the best practices available globally. A combo of activities including a seminar, planting of saplings, clean-up of the neighbourhood, art exhibition, speech and essay writing competitions was organized by the Women Welfare and Development Centre (WWDC G-7/2) of the Ministry of Human Rights, ICLC and Devcom-Pakistan on Sunday. Parliamentary Secretary MNA Naz Baloch was the chief guest. Other guests of honour included Capital Development Authority (CDA) Member Inspection Dr. Roomana Gul Kakar, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed, Rural Development Foundation President Brigadier (r) Muhammad Aslam Khan, CDA Director Environment Asif Majeed, CDA Awaz CDS Chief Executive Zia ur Rehman, WWDC Director Ismat Afridi, ICLC founding secretary Sibtain Raza Lodhi, development expert Jamil Bhatti, and FHDP Director Tahira Naimat.

Parliamentary Secretary MNA Naz Baloch students have displayed their passion for the environment in their art, essays and speeches. This is the essence of the zeal and zest for environmental improvement that the government departments and organizations are striving hard for.