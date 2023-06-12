‘Strict measures vital for environmental improvement’

Islamabad:Speakers urge government bodies to immediately take strict measures and engage citizens for improving environmental conditions. Combatting plastic pollution, solid waste management and water conservation shall be on the top priority.
The incremental measures have failed to deliver results while the law enforcing agencies seem toothless as the legislations refrain from strict penalties. There are many examples to learn from the best practices available globally. A combo of activities including a seminar, planting of saplings, clean-up of the neighbourhood, art exhibition, speech and essay writing competitions was organized by the Women Welfare and Development Centre (WWDC G-7/2) of the Ministry of Human Rights, ICLC and Devcom-Pakistan on Sunday. Parliamentary Secretary MNA Naz Baloch was the chief guest. Other guests of honour included Capital Development Authority (CDA) Member Inspection Dr. Roomana Gul Kakar, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed, Rural Development Foundation President Brigadier (r) Muhammad Aslam Khan, CDA Director Environment Asif Majeed, CDA Awaz CDS Chief Executive Zia ur Rehman, WWDC Director Ismat Afridi, ICLC founding secretary Sibtain Raza Lodhi, development expert Jamil Bhatti, and FHDP Director Tahira Naimat.
Parliamentary Secretary MNA Naz Baloch students have displayed their passion for the environment in their art, essays and speeches. This is the essence of the zeal and zest for environmental improvement that the government departments and organizations are striving hard for.
Islamabad:In a bid to foster healthy activities among Islamabad capital police officers and officials, the Islamabad...
Islamabad:The emergency department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences would be expanded this year with...
Islamabad:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations has expressed deep concern and...
Islamabad:The German Embassy hosted its annual alumni gathering, bringing together a diverse group of scholars and...
Rawalpindi:The month of May turned out to be quite deadly for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Company Limited as seven...
Islamabad:Making a change in the layout plan of IJP Road at the eleventh hour, the civic agency has decided to...