‘Work on expansion of PIMS emergency department to start this year’

Islamabad:The emergency department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) would be expanded this year with addition of 75 more beds along with diagnostic facilities, operatio theaters and other amenities this year following allocation of funds by the authorities in the budget, officials said.

Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Prof Dr. Imran Sikandar Sunday said following approval from the government, they have decided to expand the new emergency block project of the hospital with the addition of one more floor to ensure the provision of the best emergency services to citizens.

Talking to The News, PIMS spokesman Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha the decision was made on directions from the Planning Commission to modernize the accident and emergency department at PIMS with addition of 75 more beds, required diagnostic facilities and operation theatres.

He said that after approval from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, the documents of the projects were sent to the Planning Commission for allocation of funds and after allocation of the funds, the project is likely to be kicked start this year.

He said that with the addition of 75 beds, the total number of beds will be 239 in the new emergency block of the hospital with having state-of-the-art facilities including a laboratory, operation theatre, and X-Ray etc.

He said that the new emergency block project will be completed in next year. He added the project will be helpful in providing quality emergency services to patients of not only Islamabad but also from surrounding areas. He said that the ED PIMS already directed the hospital administration to provide uninterrupted standard medical services to incoming patients.