Recurring HEC budget stagnant since 2017 despite inflation and pay rises: FAPUASA

Islamabad:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) h­a­s expressed deep concern and disappointment over the Federal Government's failure to increase the recurring budget for higher education in the new Fiscal.

Despite FAPUASA's earnest appeal for a substantial increase, the government neglected the urgent needs of universities by not increasing a single rupee for the recurring budget during new budget despite 38% increase in inflation and 30-35% increase in salaries. FAPUASA had demanded a recurring budget of Rs 500 billion to meet the operational requirements of the institutions. Furthermore, FAPUASA had emphasised the need for a development budget of Rs 200 billion rupees to address infrastructure and research needs.

Regrettably, the government's inaction jeopardises the future of higher education in Pakistan, impeding the ability of universities to fulfill their obligations, including the payment of salaries and pensions, it said in a statement. FAPUASA said that a close review of 5 years HEC’s recurring budgets in the past reveals that it remained stagnant, ie, Rs 63.183 billion in 2017-18, Rs 65.020 in 2018-19, Rs 64.100 in 2019-20, same allocation of Rs 64.100 in 2020-21, Rs 65 billion in 2022-23 while the proposed allocation for coming financial is also Rs 65 billion without any increase. This budget seems quite insufficient even to meet current requirements of the 147 public sector universities with 88 sub-campuses. That is why during last few years, we witnessed chaos and unrest among the universities due to strikes by the faculty and the universities’ staff due to non-payment of salaries and pensions.

The financial constraints imposed on universities will have severe repercussions on the educational landscape. If universities are unable to meet their basic financial requirements, it will force faculty members and employees to protest throughout the year. Such unrest will disrupt academic activities and hinder the pursuit of knowledge and research, which are essential for the progress and development of our nation, stressed the teachers’ representative body. In addition to the insufficient budget allocation for recurring expenses, FAPUASA also highlighted the issue of hyperinflation in the country. While the government has taken a step in the right direction by granting a 30 percent increase in salaries, it must be acknowledged that this increase does not adequately address the rising cost of living. FAPUASA had requested a 50 percent increase in salaries to mitigate the effects of hyperinflation on the academic community.

It urged the government to immediately reconsider its decision and allocate a substantial budget for universities. The future of our higher education institutions hangs in the balance and without adequate financial support, they risk deterioration and decay. Investing in education is a long-term commitment to the progress and prosperity of our nation, and neglecting this vital sector will have grave consequences.