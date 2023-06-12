Negligence on part of SNGPL costs public dearly

Rawalpindi:The month of May turned out to be quite deadly for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) as seven persons including three children were killed in 11 gas leakage and 6 cylinder explosion incidents in different parts of Rawalpindi.

Although the public intimated and reported their complaints to the concerned authority, but concerned authority dealt with this serious issue non-seriously. According to Rescue 1122, a total of 17 incidents of gas leakage occurred in a month, and due to it seven people including three children died. This ratio of gas leakage incidents was continuously rising day by day. ‘The News’ collected complete data from Rescue 1122, police stations, Holy Family Hospital (HFH), and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), Rawalpindi.

On April 22, 2023, three gas leakage incidents took place at Tench Bhatta, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, and Garibabad during different times of the day. On May 2, a gas leak incident took place in a house at Gulzar-e-Quaid, Airport Road. The gas leakage incident happened at 10 am. On May 8, another gas leakage incident happened in a private housing society at around 2:50 p.m. On May 12, a gas pipeline burst and caught fire at Liaquat Bagh near Islamia School No.4, Rawalpindi at around 6:55 in the morning. On May 16, a case leakage incident happened at a house in Shah Khalid Colony at 10:45 pm. On May 19, two gas leakage incidents happened in a house near Waran Adda, Saddar at about 1:00 pm and another happened at Lunda Bazaar Chowk where the gas pipeline burst and caught fire at around 8:16 pm.

On May 20, a gas blast explosion took place at Mohallah Chah Sultan at around 11:43 am. On May 21, a case leakage incident appeared here at Gujar Khan where a gas pipeline burst and caught fire at 8:42 am. On May 22, a gas leakage incident happened at Dhoke Khabba where a gas pipeline burst and caught fire at 7:43 pm.

On May 27, a gas leakage incident happened in a house at Shamsabad in which three children and their mother died. This incident happened at 9:22 am. On May 30, a gas leakage incident happened at Asghar Mall Road where a gas pipeline burst and caught fire at 7:40 pm. These were the incidents of gas leakage while 6 LPG cylinder leakage incidents happened in different areas of Rawalpindi in a month. The areas where the LPG cylinder blast appeared were Dhoke Banaras, People’s Colony, Misriyal, Morgah, Gulistan Colony, and Garibabad in which two people died.

Four people including three children including 8-year-old Shahzeb, 2-year-old Muhammad, 12-year-old Alishba, and 35-year-old Nourin died due to a gas leakage blast here in a house in Shamsabad on May 27, 2023. Five-year-old Fatima has burnt over 70 per cent. 35-years old Nourin, the mother of all children died in Holy Family Hospital two days back because she was also burnt over 70 per cent. The Holy Family Hospital (HFH) Burnt Unit In-Charge confirmed ‘The News’ here on Saturday. The In-Charge confirmed that 35-years old Nourin also died. Three people including 14-year-old Muhammad Sahil, 22-year-old Faiza, and 15-year-old Muhammad Asif died due to an LPG cylinder blast. Muhammad Sahil died due to a blast of an LPG cylinder here at People’s Colony while Faiza and Asif died due to an LPG cylinder blast in a house in Muhallah Chah Sultan.

It is worth mentioning here that in the months of January, February, and March 2023 several gas leakage incidents appeared in different parts of the city. Rescue 1122 official spokesman Muhammad Usman also confirmed all facts and figures and told ‘The News’ that they called SNGPL officials when the gas leakage blast appeared. “We have a whole recording of calls when we informed SNGPL officials, he confirmed. He said that a total of 17 gas leakage blasts happened 11 natural gas leakage blasts and 6 LPG cylinder blast incidents happened in Rawalpindi in a month in which 7 people died. Four people died due to natural gas leakage blast while 3 people died due to an LPG cylinder blast, he said. He has also said that in the months of January, February, and March, several gas leakage incidents appeared in Rawalpindi.

The SNGPL in its clarification also admitted all facts and figures but pour down all burden of these incidents on victims. The SNGPL said that unpleasant incidents of gas blasts in Rawalpindi city occurred due to negligence and unsafe usage of gas. The SNGPL also said that ‘no such leakage complaints were received in any of our complaint centres in Rawalpindi neither through their landline number nor through Help line number 1199. It merits mentioning that the residents of the above-mentioned area not only called Rescue 1122 but also SNGPL about gas leakage incidents. The residents of Rawalpindi said that they had called SNGPL many a time and informed them about the leakage but in vain.