IJP Road to also have service lanes for ‘slow’ commuters

Islamabad:Making a change in the layout plan of IJP Road at the eleventh hour, the civic agency has decided to construct service lanes to facilitate 'slow' commuters.

According to the details, the officials of the civic agency reviewed the progress on IJP Road project and maintained that the addition of service lanes in the layout of the project would greatly help 'slow commuters' who often avoid using main portion of the road. The service lanes will have green belts and flower beds and present a green look to the commuters.

It will also help reduce vehicular traffic and accidents on main road. The civic managers have hoped that the new-look IJP Road will attract commuters with not only its beautiful look but also extra facilities that will make their travel more comfortable on this road. The final date for inauguration of this road is still uncertain but the project is going to complete in near future. The work on beautification of road is underway at eight different locations. The green belts, street lights, landscaping, flower beds and boundary walls are presenting a beautiful look to the motorists. This mega project faced number of hurdles in last couple of years due to which the contractors sought more time to complete it.